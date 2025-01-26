Indonesian President humorously claims 'Indian DNA' during state banquet

NEW DELHI: At the state banquet hosted in his honour last night, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest at the Republic Day was at his humorous best as a painting framing history on the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and a popular Bollywood number, Kuch Kuch Hota Hei stole the show.

Seated between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the state dinner hosted by The President of India Droupadi Murmu, Subianto said that a few days ago he “had done his genetic sequencing test, the DNA test” and found that he was an “Indian,” eliciting laughter from the dignitaries around.

“Everyone knows that I dance when I hear Indian music,” the President said. Indonesian love for Indian film music was on display when some members of the Indonesian delegation took to the stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan to perform the song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, creating a memorable moment that seamlessly blended diplomacy with entertainment.

The song, from the 1998 Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, added a touch of fun and nostalgia to the evening.

The Indonesian delegation's performance quickly went viral on social media, generating a flurry of reactions. Actor Kajol, who stars in the original Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared the video on her own profile, captioning it: “Bollywood’s power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honoured!”