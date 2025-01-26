Man loses job, marriage proposal after being falsely detained by Mumbai Police in Saif Ali Khan attack case

"After the incident, I had got a call from police who asked me where I was. The call was disconnected after I told them I was at home. I was travelling to meet my prospective bride when I was detained at Durg and then taken to Raipur. The Mumbai police team that reached there assaulted me as well," he claimed.

Kanojia said after being released, his mother asked him to come home, but his life started unravelling from there on.

"When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with marriage talks following my detention," he said.

Kanojia claimed his brother died after prolonged medical treatment, which had forced his family to sell their Virar home and shift to a chawl in Cuffe Parade.

"I have two cases against my name in Cuffe Parade and one at Gurgaon. But it doesn't mean I can be pulled up as a suspect in such a manner and then be left in the lurch. I plan to stand outside Saif Ai Khan's building and seek a job as I have lost everything because of what happened to him," Kanojia said.

Kanojia said it was divine intervention that Shariful was caught within hours of him being detained at Durg railway station.

"Or else, who knows, I may have been shown as the accused in the case. I now want justice," he said irately.