Manipur sets up cell to deal with extortion cases

GUWAHATI: Amid a spurt in extortion-related activities, the Manipur government has established of a dedicated integrated anti-extortion cell under the Home Department.
It comprises representatives from the state police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Assam Rifles/Army.
The initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.
“Reports have indicated that various individuals, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages or letters from unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met. These activities pose a significant threat to the law-and-order situation in the state,” a government statement, issued by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, stated.
The government appealed to the public, including government officials, to report any such cases of threats or extortion (calls, messages or demand letters) to the anti-extortion cell through the toll-free number: 1800 202 3326.
“Upon receiving a report, the cell will coordinate with the relevant police stations to take appropriate action. The public is also advised to avoid visiting unsafe locations,” the statement said.
“The government of Manipur seeks full cooperation from the citizens in combating these unlawful activities and remains committed to safeguarding everyone from such disturbing demands and extortions,” the statement added.