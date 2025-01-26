Manipur sets up cell to deal with extortion cases

GUWAHATI: Amid a spurt in extortion-related activities, the Manipur government has established of a dedicated integrated anti-extortion cell under the Home Department.

It comprises representatives from the state police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Assam Rifles/Army.

The initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

“Reports have indicated that various individuals, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages or letters from unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met. These activities pose a significant threat to the law-and-order situation in the state,” a government statement, issued by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, stated.