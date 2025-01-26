Northeast celebrates Republic Day amidst militant boycott calls

GUWAHATI: Despite a boycott call from some militant groups, people in the Northeast turned out in large numbers to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.
Reports of no untoward incidents were received, even though a loud sound heard at a truck parking lot in the Beharbari area on the outskirts of Guwahati and an unattended bag lying at the inter-state bus terminal nearby triggered panic among people.
The police dismissed the reports of a blast.
“There was a loud sound but no explosion. We are investigating it,” Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told TNIE.
The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) sent an email to the media, claiming responsibility for “blasts” at two places in Guwahati. The outfit said it had no intention to harm anyone but wanted to send a message to people to not participate in Independence Day and Republic Day programmes in the future.
The ULFA and some other extremist groups had separately called for a boycott of the Republic Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his speech, said the government was developing infrastructure to turn Dibrugarh, Tezpur, and Silchar towns into cities.
“Dibrugarh will have an Assembly complex by 2027 and will be Assam’s second capital. Tezpur will emerge as the cultural capital and will house a Raj Bhawan. Silchar will house a mini secretariat and chief secretary’s office,” Sarma said.
His Manipur counterpart, N Biren Singh, hoped the celebration would mark the beginning of the return of permanent peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.
“On this historic day, as we commemorate the adoption of our glorious Constitution in 1950, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values and principles that define India - its unity, integrity, and vibrant spirit,” Singh posted on X.
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said, “Republic Day is a reminder of our collective commitment to democracy, equality, and progress. It’s a day to reflect on how far we’ve come and the work still ahead in building an inclusive and just society.”
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said the state government had made every effort to resolve the “Naga political issue”. He recalled that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues had apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year of the people’s yearning for an early solution to the issue.
In his speech, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu expressed happiness that the decades-old insurgency issues in the state were resolved last year.