President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path; 76th Republic Day parade begins

Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The parade will begin in the morning with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth.

The ceremonial parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing different parts of the country, according to the Defence Ministry.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command will be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta.

Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- Subedar Major & Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), both Kargil war heroes -- and Ashok Chakra awardee Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd) will be part of the parade, Maj Gen Mehta said on Thursday.

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

The flypast will feature 40 Indian Air Force aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

The parade will see many other firsts as well, such as the tri-services tableau that will depict the spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces.

The tableau would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter, according to the Defence Ministry.

The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).

Besides, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- multi-layer protection against multi-domain threats', officials said.

The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said.

The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.

In this year's parade, 5,000 artistes will perform over 45 dance forms from different part of the country in a 11-minute cultural performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam'.

For the first time, the performance will cover the entire Kartavya Path -- from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon -- to ensure all guests get the same viewing experience.

Finishing the ceremonial line-up will be Capt Ashish Rana, who will lead a contingent of daredevils from the Corps of Signals with Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second-in-line.