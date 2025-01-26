President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path; 76th Republic Day parade begins

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 76th Republic Day. The flag hoisting was assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini.
The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system, stationed along the iconic Kartavya Path.
The gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment.
President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto arrived in a traditional buggy, a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap last year.
They were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.
The gold-plated, horse-drawn buggy is a black carriage with the national emblem embossed on it in gold.
The buggy, drawn by a mixed breed of Indian and Austrian horses, also features gold-plated rims.
The presidential buggy had been used for Republic Day functions till 1984 but was discontinued after the assassination of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi.
The 76th Republic Day parade began on the Kartavya Path with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute.
Parade Commander and General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade, followed by Parade Second-in-Command and Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta.
Winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, followed the parade commander.
They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), and Ashok Chakra winner Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired).
The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, other than in the face of the enemy.
While 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard during the annual parade when India displays its military prowess and its journey as a republic.
The country is set to showcase some of cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.
T-90 'Bhishma' tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang' (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade, according to officials.
With the tableaux theme being 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', during the parade, India will also display a symbolic confluence of 'virasat' and 'vikas' on Kartavya Path to mark the 76th Republic Day as the nation commemorates the platinum jubilee of the enactment of the Constitution.
This January 26 will thus carry an extra significance.
The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.
Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.
The parade will begin in the morning with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth.
The ceremonial parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing different parts of the country, according to the Defence Ministry.
Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command will be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta.
Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- Subedar Major & Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), both Kargil war heroes -- and Ashok Chakra awardee Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd) will be part of the parade, Maj Gen Mehta said on Thursday.
The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.
The flypast will feature 40 Indian Air Force aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.
The parade will see many other firsts as well, such as the tri-services tableau that will depict the spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces.
The tableau would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter, according to the Defence Ministry.
The theme of the tri-services tableau will be 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (Strong and Secure India).
Besides, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- multi-layer protection against multi-domain threats', officials said.
The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said.
The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.
In this year's parade, 5,000 artistes will perform over 45 dance forms from different part of the country in a 11-minute cultural performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam'.
For the first time, the performance will cover the entire Kartavya Path -- from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon -- to ensure all guests get the same viewing experience.
Finishing the ceremonial line-up will be Capt Ashish Rana, who will lead a contingent of daredevils from the Corps of Signals with Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second-in-line.