Rajasthan snakebite crisis: Ineffective antivenom puts lives at risk

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is grappling with a serious snakebite crisis, as the medicines available in state hospitals are proving ineffective in neutralizing the venom of desert snakes. According to recent research, more than half of the snakebite cases in the state are caused by the highly venomous Saw Scaled Viper (Echis carinatus sochureki), locally known as the Peevana snake.
A study conducted on 210 patients of snake-bitten cases, revealed that 105 of these cases had E.c. sochureki envenoming. The study highlights the alarming finding of poor antivenom response to E. c. sochureki envenoming, with significant clinical bleeding and delayed coagulopathy. The study suggested that there is an urgent need for region-specific antivenom in Western India.
The primary issue lies in the fact that the antivenom currently used in Rajasthan is produced using the venom of South Indian snakes. However, this antivenom is ineffective in nearly 70% of Peevana snakebite cases. This alarming finding has emerged from a joint study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.
The study reveals that desert snakes, including the Peevana, possess more potent venom than their South Indian counterparts. As a result, patients often require 5 to 10 antivenom injections, but in rural areas, even administering 150 to 200 injections has proven ineffective in counteracting the venom.
According to the research, Tamil Nadu's Irula Cooperative Society is the only licensed venom collection center in India. Since 1978, the society has been extracting venom from South Indian snakes to produce polyvalent antivenom targeting the "big four" venomous species—Russell's Viper, Saw Scaled Viper, Krait, and Cobra. However, this antivenom is proving insufficient for treating bites from the Peevana snake, which is predominantly found in western Rajasthan.
The Saw Scaled Viper (Echis carinatus), also known as the Indian saw-scaled viper or little Indian viper, is one of the "big four" snakes responsible for the highest number of snakebite incidents and fatalities in India. These snakes thrive in parts of the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent, and their presence is particularly concerning in densely populated regions. In sandy environments, they often bury themselves with only their heads exposed and become more active after rains or on humid nights.
Locals claim that the Peevana snake displays unusual behavior, such as allegedly sitting on the chest of sleeping individuals and releasing venom through its breath, creating a hissing sound. However, experts argue that the bite of the Peevana is so small that the mark is difficult to find, and people believe that it releases venom through breathing. This has led to a long-standing practice in desert areas where residents sleep on elevated cots or *takhats* to avoid snake encounters.
Dr. Maya Gopalkrishna from the Microbiology Department of AIIMS Jodhpur emphasizes the urgent need for a region-specific venom collection centre. "The subspecies of the Saw Scaled Viper is found not only in Rajasthan but also in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Gulf countries. Our research recommends the establishment of regional venom collection centres across the country to develop more effective antivenom tailored to local snake species," she said.
With snakebite cases on the rise and existing treatment methods proving ineffective, health authorities must act swiftly to address this life-threatening issue by developing targeted solutions tailored to Rajasthan's unique ecological challenges.