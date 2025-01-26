Tableaus of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh rolled down at Republic Day parade

CHANDIGARH: Tableaus of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh rolled down at the Kartavya Path at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.
The tableau of Haryana at the Republic Day parade in Delhi today paid tribute to the Bhagwad Gita’s message given during the mythical war between the Pandavas and Kauravas in Kurukshetra.
Meanwhile, the tableau of Punjab showcased the state, as the land of knowledge and wisdom, displaying the exquisite handicrafts and rich musical heritage of the region. While the of Union Territory of Chandigarh showcased the city as a blend of old heritage and modern architecture.
The tableau of Haryana displayed the state’s historically rural, as a well-developed industrial state and depicted the state’s advances in technological innovation, women's empowerment and the valour of its people.
The front section of the tableau depicted the battlefield of Kurukshetra where Lord Krishna delivered his teachings to Arjuna. It emphasised Jyotisar, the site where the divine message was imparted. Jyotisar, now located in the city of Kurukshetra, is a pilgrimage site.
The middle section of the tableau featured a craft cart inspired by the Surajkund Mela, showcasing handicrafts like sarkanda craft, leather juttis, chope, bagh, phulkari, brassware of Rewari and surahi. The final section of the tableau showed how Haryana has widely come to be recognised as a sporting powerhouse contributing to over 30 per cent of India’s medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
It also paid tribute to the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme for the welfare of the girl child.
The tableau of Punjab showcased the state as the land of knowledge and wisdom, displaying the exquisite handicrafts and rich musical heritage of the region. It was an aesthetic blend of the state's inlay-designing prowess, interspersed with exquisitely woven handicrafts.
A woman in traditional attire was shown weaving cloth with her hands, thus displaying the art of folk embroidery covered with floral motifs popular all over the globe as "Phulkari".
The trailer portion of the tableau depicted one of the most deeply-revered sufi saints of Punjab, Baba Sheikh Farid, "Ganj-i-Shakkar" (a storehouse of candy), sitting under the shade of a tree and immersed in composing hymns that are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.
Punjab primarily being an agrarian state the tableau displayed a pair of bullocks with a yoke depicting the agricultural aspect of the state. It also showcased the rich musical heritage of the state, with a traditionally dressed man holding a "toombi" in his hand with a "dholak" and beautifully decorated earthen pots (ghara).
The elegant designs of mats (durri) at the bottom lent an aura of refinement to the novel creation.
Meanwhile, the tableau of Union Territory of Chandigarh showcased the city as a blend of old heritage and modern architecture.
The tableau paid tribute to the City Beautiful, which was envisioned as a modern and progressive city offering a dignified life to all. Nek Chand’s artistic creation the Rock Garden added to the beauty of the tableau.
The tableau featured Rooster Bird Fountain, a tourist attraction at city Plaza, as well as cycle tracks and the public bicycle sharing system. The Gandhi Bhavan, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, featured as a true epitome of architectural excellence.
A sculpture of a man doing videography from the Japanese Garden mounted on the tableau showed how Chandigarh is becoming a preferred destination for film shootings due to its lush greenery, architecture and youth-centric lifestyle.
The side panel of the tableau showcased the Vidhan Sabha’s outer wall in a mosaic of murals. The rear half of the side panel showed floating solar panels of Dhanas Lake considered the largest floating solar lake in India. A lush green base showed how the city lends itself as a perfect gathering spot for the senior citizens, yoga enthusiasts and tourists.