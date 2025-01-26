Tableaus of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh rolled down at Republic Day parade

CHANDIGARH: Tableaus of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh rolled down at the Kartavya Path at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

The tableau of Haryana at the Republic Day parade in Delhi today paid tribute to the Bhagwad Gita’s message given during the mythical war between the Pandavas and Kauravas in Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, the tableau of Punjab showcased the state, as the land of knowledge and wisdom, displaying the exquisite handicrafts and rich musical heritage of the region. While the of Union Territory of Chandigarh showcased the city as a blend of old heritage and modern architecture.

The tableau of Haryana displayed the state’s historically rural, as a well-developed industrial state and depicted the state’s advances in technological innovation, women's empowerment and the valour of its people.

The front section of the tableau depicted the battlefield of Kurukshetra where Lord Krishna delivered his teachings to Arjuna. It emphasised Jyotisar, the site where the divine message was imparted. Jyotisar, now located in the city of Kurukshetra, is a pilgrimage site.