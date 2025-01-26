ThinkEdu Conclave returns as a celebration of ideas, ideals, and excellence

India’s largest conference, the ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by Sastra University, is back for its 13th edition on January 27 and 28, 2025. Over 40 esteemed panellists will share insights into the exciting developments in India’s education system.

Themed Rise of the Indosphere, the conclave is a celebration of Indian Excellence, offering eclectic discussions on Indian polity, history, technological advancements, art and culture.

A stellar lineup

Attendees will gain invaluable insights from a diverse lineup of thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

This includes Justice V Ramasubramanian, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Karnataka, and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana.

Additionally, first-time Members of Parliament like Sasikanth Senthil (Thiruvallur constituency) and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Inner Manipur constituency), alongside seasoned veteran Parliamentarians as Subramanian Swamy and Shashi Tharoor, will share their perspectives on India’s political and social landscape.