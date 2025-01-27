35 weapons, ammunition recovered in joint security operations in Manipur
GUWAHATI: Security forces and police recovered 35 weapons, along with ammunition and war-like stores, during a series of joint operations carried out over the past week in both the hill and valley regions of ethnic violence-hit Manipur.
The Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and the police, recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols, two single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores during an operation in Lungkhongjang Ridge in Bishnupur district on January 19, a defence statement said.
Similarly, the Army, in collaboration with the CRPF and the police, recovered one 9 mm submachine gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single-barrel breach-loaded gun, one country-made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores during another operation near the Khuga River and the fringes of Dampi Ridge, located on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, on January 20.
On receiving intelligence about attempts at infiltration in Tengnoupal district on the Indo-Myanmar border on January 20, Assam Rifles laid an ambush along the likely infiltration route and apprehended a person. Upon questioning, he disclosed his affiliation with the rebel group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup.
On the same day, Assam Rifles recovered a 9 mm country-made pistol, one .303 rifle, one improvised projectile launcher, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores during a search operation carried out at Maohing in Noney district.
The defence statement said a joint operation carried out by Assam Rifles and the police on January 23 in the general area of Ngamukhong Fungi Ching (Leingangpokpi) in Thoubal district resulted in the recovery of a country-made pistol, one single-bore country-made rifle, ten hand grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.
On the same day, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the police, apprehended two KCP (PWG) rebels along with two 9 mm pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores from an area between Heirok and Wangjing in Thoubal district.
Another operation carried out by Assam Rifles and the police in the general area between Zairawn and Uchatol in Jiribam district on January 23 resulted in the recovery of one carbine, one single-barrel gun, grenades, and ammunition.
In Chandel district, Assam Rifles recovered one 9 mm pistol, one locally made mortar, one IED, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores on January 24.
On the same day in Imphal West district, Assam Rifles and the police recovered one self-loading rifle, one carbine machine gun, one .32 calibre country-made pistol, two 51 mm mortars, grenades, and ammunition.
On January 25, Assam Rifles and the police recovered one modified .303 sniper rifle, an airgun rifle, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores from Thangjao Mamang Ching in Kakching district. In another operation on the same day in Sekmai (Tendongyan), the security forces recovered one .303 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, one .32 calibre pistol, hand grenades, and ammunition.
The defence statement said the success of these operations was due to the seamless cooperation between security forces and other law enforcement