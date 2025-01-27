35 weapons, ammunition recovered in joint security operations in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces and police recovered 35 weapons, along with ammunition and war-like stores, during a series of joint operations carried out over the past week in both the hill and valley regions of ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and the police, recovered one modified sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols, two single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores during an operation in Lungkhongjang Ridge in Bishnupur district on January 19, a defence statement said.

Similarly, the Army, in collaboration with the CRPF and the police, recovered one 9 mm submachine gun, one .303 rifle, one pistol, one single-barrel breach-loaded gun, one country-made mortar, one grenade launcher, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores during another operation near the Khuga River and the fringes of Dampi Ridge, located on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, on January 20.