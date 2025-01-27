Attempt to vandalise Ambedkar statue in Amritsar; Punjab CM Mann, opposition leaders condemn incident

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the attempt to damage a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

Police on Sunday arrested a man hailing from Moga district of Punjab, who allegedly attempted to damage the statue of Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple. The Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested the accused after registering an FIR.

Mann, in a post on X, said the incident is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven.

"Whoever is responsible for the incident, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab," Mann said.