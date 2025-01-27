BJP dominates Uttarakhand local body elections, bags 10 of 11 corporations

DEHRADUN: The BJP has emerged victorious in 10 out of 11 municipal corporations in Uttarakhand’s local body elections. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s strategy of “accelerating development with a triple-engine approach” has proven effective in swaying voters, analysts say.
The BJP has retained the mayoral seat in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation for the fourth consecutive time. However, the party faced setbacks in the constituencies represented by three cabinet ministers: Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Subodh Uniyal.
The results have dealt a blow to Irrigation Minister Maharaj and Forest Minister Uniyal. In Satpuli municipality, which falls within Maharaj’s assembly constituency, the Congress defeated the BJP.
In Uniyal’s constituency of Narendra Nagar, the BJP faced a major setback as independent candidate Nirmala Bijalwan defeated the BJP candidate by over 6,000 votes. Bijalwan secured 9,296 votes, while BJP candidate Beena Joshi managed only 3,245 votes.
Political analyst Jai Singh Rawat said, “The accountability of Maharaj and Uniyal is greater than that of Dhan Singh Rawat, given their Congress backgrounds.”
He highlighted that both leaders switched allegiance to the BJP in 2016, abandoning Harish Rawat.
BJP’s Saurabh Thapliyal has won the Dehradun mayoral seat, defeating Congress’s Virendra Pokhriyal by a margin of 105,295 votes. Thapliyal secured a total of241,778 votes, while Pokhriyal garnered 136,483 votes.
Meanwhile, the Congress made significant inroads by winning in the summer capital of Gairsain and several municipalities linked to the Char Dham region, catching the BJP off-guard.
Despite facing disappointment in municipal elections, the Congress has emerged victorious in Gairsain. Congress has secured the chairperson position in Gairsain Nagar Panchayat. The Congress has also claimed victory in other municipalities, including Augustyamuni, Swarnashram Jonk, Satpuli, Thalisain, Jhabreda, Bhagwanpur, Tharali, Nandangarh Ghat, Garud, Dwarahat, and Bhikiyasain.
Congress MLA from Badrinath, Lakhpat Butola, said, “This victory reflects the trust the people have placed in us, and we are committed to addressing their needs.”