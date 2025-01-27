“Chaiwala” gets BJP ticket for Raigarh mayoral seat election in Chhattisgarh urban body polls

RAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 46-year-old Jeevardhan Chauhan, a tea-seller by occupation, as its candidate for the reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) mayoral seat in the upcoming elections for Raigarh Municipal Corporation in Chhattisgarh.

The decision is believed to be a strategic move, leveraging the popular "Chaiwala" narrative associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once sold tea at a railway station in Vadnagar.

Chauhan, a senior party worker with 29 years of experience in the BJP, continues to run his tea stall despite holding various positions within the party in Raigarh, including serving as an alderman. His candidacy has drawn widespread attention, with BJP leaders highlighting it as a testament to the party's inclusivity and connection with the common people.

“The decision reflects why the BJP is known as a party with a difference. Jeevardhan Chauhan’s leadership, experience, and accessibility will benefit the people of Raigarh. The term ‘Chaiwala’ is not just a campaign slogan but a symbol of empowerment. This move will not only help in Raigarh but also strengthen the party’s presence across urban bodies going to polls,” said Pankaj Jha, media advisor to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Expressing gratitude for his nomination, Chauhan said, “I come from a poor family and understand the needs of common people. I have been running my tea-stall in Raigarh for the past 27 years. I am honoured that the party found me capable of contesting for the mayoral seat. We will fight and win with the support of the people.”

However, the opposition Congress dismissed the BJP’s move as political propaganda aimed at masking its shortcomings ahead of the elections. “This is nothing more than an attempt to rebrand their candidate as a ‘Chaiwala’ like Narendra Modi. It is a symbolic strategy that does not address real issues,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman of the Congress media cell.

The urban body elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in one phase on February 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 15. The polls, conducted through Electronic Voting Machines, will cover 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipalities, and 114 nagar panchayats.