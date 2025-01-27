ThinkEdu 2025: Congress should build on ‘politics of aspiration’ to widen appeal, says Praveen Chakravarty

CHENNAI: The Congress must focus on the narrative of “politics of aspiration” to appeal to the youth and middle class, said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of the party's Professionals’ Wing and Data Analytics.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Monday, Chakravarty interacted with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express on the topic “Looking Forward: Future of the Congress,” discussing the party’s 140-year legacy, need for structural reforms, electoral performance and alliance strategy.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a tremendous success, he said he would like to believe that the “white t-shirt” symbolised the politics of aspiration apart from the politics of love and justice. Chakravarty cited a staggering increase in stock market investors under the age of 30, which rose from five lakh in 2013 to four crore at present, as a clear reflection of this aspiration despite problems like unemployment.

“The message we need to convey is that we stand for aspiration. It’s okay to chase wealth in a fair and clean manner. This is the narrative that the Professionals’ Wing has been tasked with developing and delivering to the middle class,” he said.

When asked about the contradiction between the Congress taking potshots at big business and its appeal to aspirational youth, Chakravarty said the party was against cronyism. “Cronyism is the opposite of aspiration. If private investment has struggled over the past decade, it’s due to cronyism,” he argued.

Chakravarty also noted that while the Congress won 33 out of 65 rural seats in Haryana, it secured only eight out of 25 urban seats. He stressed that building a narrative around aspirational politics could help the party gain traction in urban areas.

Regarding the Maharashtra elections, he highlighted the discrepancies in the voters’ list and cautioned against drawing generalised conclusions from the results or extrapolating it. Defending the Congress’s allegations on tampering of EVMs, he said that even surveys indicate that the belief in EVMs among the public is at an all-time low.