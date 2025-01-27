Course correction needed to attain Vishwaguru status by 2040: Subramanian Swamy at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

CHENNAI: At the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, economist and thinker Subramanian Swamy called for India to course-correct its economic, foreign and military policies to achieve Vishwaguru status within the next 15 years.

Interacting with The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla on the topic ‘Vishwaguru or Vishwabandu: The Right Way for India’ on 27 January, Swamy explained the distinction between the two terms. “While Vishwaguru refers to a nation that is sufficiently educated and capable of sharing its knowledge with other countries, Vishwabandu refers to an individual who is a friend to people across different nations,” he said.

Swamy highlighted that India has already achieved Vishwaguru status in certain fields, such as yoga and contributions to modern engineering, where Indians play a significant role. However, he noted that the country remains economically unbalanced in many aspects and continues to rely on imports in several areas.

He stressed that India cannot be a Vishwaguru without military strength, accusing the government of losing 4,064 sq.km of Indian territory to China and signing an agreement in this regard. Swamy also criticised the Modi government’s foreign policy, mentioning instances where India’s leadership faced humiliation, such as not being invited to Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.