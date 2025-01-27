Demand for statehood a legitimate right: J&K government

SRINAGAR: The Omar Abdullah government on Sunday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that special status is a legitimate right of the people and that if other states can have this status, why not J&K?

The real power in a democracy lies in the voice of the masses, and “our constitution guarantees that every citizen has the right to raise voice for his rights,” Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said in his Republic Day address at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

“The downgrading of J&K State into a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, for whatever reason this decision was taken, has created a deep pain and dissatisfaction among the people. The statehood was not only to safeguard property but also for self-confidence and self-esteem of J&K people,” he added.