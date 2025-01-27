Demand for statehood a legitimate right: J&K government

SRINAGAR: The Omar Abdullah government on Sunday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that special status is a legitimate right of the people and that if other states can have this status, why not J&K?
The real power in a democracy lies in the voice of the masses, and “our constitution guarantees that every citizen has the right to raise voice for his rights,” Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said in his Republic Day address at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
“The downgrading of J&K State into a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, for whatever reason this decision was taken, has created a deep pain and dissatisfaction among the people. The statehood was not only to safeguard property but also for self-confidence and self-esteem of J&K people,” he added.
It was after six years that a political government unfurled tricolour on the Republic Day in J&K. In the primary function at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the tricolour.
The DyCM said J&K people genuinely demand that their rights and statehood be restored. The Cabinet has already passed a resolution on statehood.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated commitment to the restoration of statehood to J&K, and we urge the central government to restore the statehood at the earliest”.
“On this R-Day, we appeal to central government that it should hear the voices of J&K people and restore statehood to J&K. The restoration of statehood will not only restore self-confidence and self-esteem of the local population but also open the doors for development and progress,” he said.
The DyCM also pledged that the Omar government would fulfill all the promises made by the National Conference. “Whatever our government has made, the promises will be fulfilled one by one,” he said.
Later, talking to reporters after paying tributes to fallen soldiers at Balidan Stambh in Srinagar, DyCM demanded special status for J&K, saying it was a legitimate right. “Many states in India have special status and if other states can have it, why not J&K? he asserted.