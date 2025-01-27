Devastating fire in Uttarkashi’s Sawani village claims one life, destroys 10 houses

DEHRADUN: In a tragic incident, several houses in Sawani village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district were engulfed in flames on Sunday night.
The district administration, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire services, promptly arrived at the scene to provide relief and control the fire.
Initial reports suggested that 8 to 10 houses were affected; however, updated information indicates that the blaze has impacted 25 families.
Tragically, the fire claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman, Brahma Devi, from Sawani village, who succumbed to burn injuries.
The District Emergency Operations Center in Uttarkashi received an alert at approximately 10:40 pm on Sunday regarding the fire.
Rescue and relief teams from SDRF, police, and fire services in Mori and Naogaon were immediately mobilized. The incident site is located approximately 5 kilometers on foot from the nearest road, posing significant challenges to the response teams.
District Magistrate Dr. Mehrbaan Singh Bisht stated, "The Tehsildar of Mori, accompanied by an additional team of revenue personnel and relief materials, has reached the location to oversee operations."
District Disaster Management Officer Devanand Sharma confirmed that personnel from the revenue and forest departments, as well as local volunteers, are actively engaged in relief and rescue efforts.
Additional teams from nearby areas have been dispatched to support operations, and all relevant departments, including medical and drinking water services, have been instructed to mobilize promptly.
Deputy Director of Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, Nidhi Semwal, stated, "Forest workers and additional teams from the forest department are on-site assisting with fire control and relief efforts. Local villagers are playing a critical role in managing the situation."
The District Magistrate has also directed the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, the Tons Forest Division, and the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary to provide necessary resources for the ongoing operations. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Purola has been tasked with coordinating the efforts.
Authorities reported on Monday morning that the blaze has been brought under control. “Our teams are working tirelessly to support the affected families and assess the damage,” a local official said.
Relief measures, including the distribution of essential supplies and temporary shelters, are underway.
Efforts continue to ensure the well-being of those affected and to evaluate the extent of property damage caused by the devastating fire.