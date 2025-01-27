Devastating fire in Uttarkashi’s Sawani village claims one life, destroys 10 houses

DEHRADUN: In a tragic incident, several houses in Sawani village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district were engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

The district administration, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire services, promptly arrived at the scene to provide relief and control the fire.

Initial reports suggested that 8 to 10 houses were affected; however, updated information indicates that the blaze has impacted 25 families.

Tragically, the fire claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman, Brahma Devi, from Sawani village, who succumbed to burn injuries.