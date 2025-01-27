Eager to take dip at Sangam, receive blessings from saints: Home Minister Amit Shah

"I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings from saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

Shah is scheduled to bathe at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday.

The home minister is also expected to meet several saints, including the Shankaracharyas of Puri and Dwarka.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.