Government suggests ways to treat, reuse sewage sludge

NEW DELHI: Concerned over a large quantity of sewage sludge being generated every day, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has prepared a detailed advisory for its safe disposal and reusing and to promote off-take of treated sewage slush.

The advisory contains details of design and cost of solar greenhouse dryer, which is used to enhance the quality of the bio-solids from the processed slurry extracted during treatment of wastewater and faecal sludge.

The officials said that the aim is to promote safe practices in handling the sludge, achieve acceptable quality of bio-solids for safe reuse and disposal, promote responsible management of faecal or sewage sludge from treatment plants and save time for drying of the sludge.