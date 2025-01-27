Gujarat demolitions: SC to hear plea for contempt action after three weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear after three weeks the pleas, including a contempt petition against the Gujarat authorities for allegedly demolishing residential and religious structures in Gir Somnath district, without its prior nod.

When the matter came up before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and S V N Bhatti, it said the matter would be heard on a non-miscellaneous day, after three weeks.

One of the lawyers appearing in the matter said they filed an application for permission to conduct Urs festival from February 1 to February 3.

The counsel said Urs festival was being conducted there for hundreds of years and though they had sought police permission on January 13, they did not receive a reply.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat authorities, said, "I don't know who she (lawyer) represents."

"Now, your lordships direction is that the government will continue with the land. We are continuing with the land. It is adjacent to the Somnath temple. There are several issues. It can't be decided in an IA (interlocutory application) by a non-party in an appeal against an interim order," he said.