Guwahati Diary: Tea garden hospitals to turn Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Tea garden hosps to turn Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

The Assam government has signed an MoU with tea garden managements to upgrade 354 tea garden hospitals to “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs” to provide quality healthcare to tea estate workers and their families. Earlier, 4,947 health centres in the state were upgraded. Ashok Singhal, the state’s health minister, said issues like anemia, malnutrition, high maternal and neonatal mortality, hypertension, and diabetes are prevalent in these areas. Additionally, diseases such as tuberculosis, and diarrhoea remained a significant concern due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and poor hygiene.

Edu app launched for railway professionals

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched ‘‘Gyaanvaapi App”, an all-in-one educational platform designed for railway professionals. It provides resources to empower users with knowledge, enhance their professional growth, and ensure they keep abreast of operational guidelines and developments. NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava emphasised the app’s potential in transforming operational knowledge-sharing and strengthening professional capabilities. The app was developed by a senior assistant loco pilot.

Over 10k birds sighted at Pobitora sanctuary

More than 10,000 birds of 56 species were observed during the Asian Water Bird Census held at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary recently. The census was organised by the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authority in partnership with biodiversity organisation Aaranyak and Assam Bird Monitoring Network. A team of 23 experts carried out the census at nine waterbodies. The team included well-known naturalist and ornithologist Dr Anuwaruddin Choudhary besides bird experts, students, NGO members, and forest department officials. Some notable bird species observed were Baikal Teal, Tufted Duck, Greater White-Fronted Goose and Falcated Duck.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com