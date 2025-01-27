Haryana CM Saini hits back at Kejriwal's water poisoning claims, accuses Delhi government of mismanagement

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made a big claim accusing BJP of mixing poison in the water coming to Delhi from Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing him for diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna River and failing to implement proper water distribution systems, which has led to Delhi residents consuming contaminated water.

Saini’s remarks were in response to allegations made by Kejriwal, where he accused Haryana of releasing toxic water into the Yamuna river. He claimed that the people of Delhi would teach him (Kejriwal) a lesson in the upcoming general elections. "As people of Delhi are still forced to drink contaminated water in 10 years of AAP rule,’’ he said.

Saini further said that Kejriwal has a habit of making baseless allegations and then avoiding responsibility. This, according to the Chief Minister, reflects both Kejriwal's personal approach and the mindset of his party.