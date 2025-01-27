Nation

Haryana CM Saini hits back at Kejriwal's water poisoning claims, accuses Delhi government of mismanagement

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit back at Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna River and failing to manage water distribution, causing Delhi residents to consume contaminated water.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the release of party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the release of party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Photo | PTI
CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made a big claim accusing BJP of mixing poison in the water coming to Delhi from Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing him for diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna River and failing to implement proper water distribution systems, which has led to Delhi residents consuming contaminated water.

Saini’s remarks were in response to allegations made by Kejriwal, where he accused Haryana of releasing toxic water into the Yamuna river. He claimed that the people of Delhi would teach him (Kejriwal) a lesson in the upcoming general elections. "As people of Delhi are still forced to drink contaminated water in 10 years of AAP rule,’’ he said.

Saini further said that Kejriwal has a habit of making baseless allegations and then avoiding responsibility. This, according to the Chief Minister, reflects both Kejriwal's personal approach and the mindset of his party.

Saini stated that he has urged Kejriwal to send his Chief Secretary and officials to Haryana, particularly to Sonipat, from where Haryana supplies water to Delhi, to inspect the water quality being provided. He emphasized that while there is no shortage of water, it is the mismanagement by the Delhi government that has resulted in residents lacking access to clean water.

Despite being in power for the past 10 years, Kejriwal has failed to improve Delhi's water distribution system, resulting in residents continuing to consume contaminated water.

Saini also emphasized the improvements in Haryana’s water supply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He pointed out that before 2014, women in Haryana had to carry water from distant sources, but since the BJP government took power, every household now has access to clean tap water. In contrast, he criticized Kejriwal for failing to deliver on his promises to provide clean water and clean the Yamuna River, adding that the people of Delhi will hold him accountable in the upcoming elections.

