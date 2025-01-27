India, China agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited Beijing on 26-27 January for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism meeting, where India and China reviewed their bilateral relations. The meeting, in line with agreements made between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October, saw both sides agreeing to take significant steps to stabilize and rebuild ties.

Among the key decisions was the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025. The relevant mechanism will work out the modalities based on existing agreements. Additionally, the two countries agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss the resumption of hydrological data provision and other cooperation on trans-border rivers.

The two sides also committed to enhancing people-to-people exchanges, including media and think-tank interactions, and agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the nations. Technical authorities from both sides will meet soon to negotiate an updated framework for the resumption of flights.