JPC on Waqf Bill avoiding constitutional duty, acting as rubber stamp for government: Gaurav Gogoi

NEW DELHI: The joint parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf bill has become a "rubber stamp for the government" as it has adopted all amendments proposed by ruling members and negated those by opposition MPs, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha also alleged the rejection of opposition members' proposals shows that the parliament committees are being bulldozed.

"A joint parliamentary committee where all amendments made by the MPs of the ruling party are accepted and all made by the Opposition are rejected shows Parliament committees are being bulldozed. The committee is avoiding its constitutional duty of scrutiny and has become a rubber stamp for the government," he wrote on 'X'.