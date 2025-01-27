Mahakumbh crowd spill over to inundate Ayodhya, Kashi; Ram temple records 25 lakh devotees

LUCKNOW: The massive crowd at the Mahakumbh is overwhelming both Ayodhya and Kashi, causing sleepless nights for authorities. A record 25 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya since Sunday, Republic Day, with the state government closely monitoring the situation and the district administration on high alert.
As per the state government sources, Ayodhya witnessed an extraordinary influx of over 25 lakh devotees visiting the temple in the last 30 hours. The number is steadily growing seeking darshan at Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi.
As per the state government's anticipation, Ayodhya will continue to see a massive turnout of devotees until the upcoming festivals of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ and ‘Basant Panchami.’
In the wake of the unprecedented rush, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for those visiting both Ayodhya and Kashi.
SSP, Ayodhya, Raj Karan Nayyar, told TOI that around 7,000 to 8,000 cops have been deployed to control and manage the crowds. “A separate arrangement has been made for the crowd management by traffic police ahead of mauni amawasya,” said the officer.
He said women police personnel have also been stationed for enhanced security. Plainclothes officers are actively monitoring for any suspicious activities, while traffic personnel are diligently managing the flow of vehicles to maintain order. Seeing the rush of crowds, the Additional DG, Lucknow Zone, SB Shiradkar, has been stationed in Ayodhya.
On the other hand, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar, and District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh are regularly inspecting the fair areas to oversee crowd management. They are also holding meetings at the Ram temple to refine strategies for managing the flow of devotees efficiently.
However, with the crowd exceeding expectations, even Rampath, the widened main arterial pathway of the temple town, is full to the brink. Similarly, other major approach routes to temple premises like Janmabhoomi Path, Bhaktipath, and Dharmapath leading to Hanumangarhi are packed with devotees. Every lane of Ayodhya is now bustling with pilgrims.
In response to the growing influx of devotees at the Ram Mandir, the Trust initially arranged for the exit through Angad Tila. However, with the crowd exceeding expectations, Gate No. 3 has also been opened for exit. To manage the 1.5-kilometer-long queue at Hanumangarhi, a new lane has been prepared. In anticipation of Mauni Amavasya, large vehicles are being diverted, and vehicle entry into Ayodhya has already been restricted.
Furthermore, accommodations have been arranged for 20,000 people in shelters. As per Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma, comprehensive arrangements have been made with chowks and chaurahas decorated to warmly welcome the devotees. In light of the massive crowd at Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, additional police forces have been deployed to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.