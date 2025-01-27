Mahakumbh crowd spill over to inundate Ayodhya, Kashi; Ram temple records 25 lakh devotees

LUCKNOW: The massive crowd at the Mahakumbh is overwhelming both Ayodhya and Kashi, causing sleepless nights for authorities. A record 25 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya since Sunday, Republic Day, with the state government closely monitoring the situation and the district administration on high alert.

As per the state government sources, Ayodhya witnessed an extraordinary influx of over 25 lakh devotees visiting the temple in the last 30 hours. The number is steadily growing seeking darshan at Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi.

As per the state government's anticipation, Ayodhya will continue to see a massive turnout of devotees until the upcoming festivals of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ and ‘Basant Panchami.’

In the wake of the unprecedented rush, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for those visiting both Ayodhya and Kashi.

SSP, Ayodhya, Raj Karan Nayyar, told TOI that around 7,000 to 8,000 cops have been deployed to control and manage the crowds. “A separate arrangement has been made for the crowd management by traffic police ahead of mauni amawasya,” said the officer.