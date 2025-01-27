NEET-UG: NTA discontinues optional section, revises exam duration

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will no longer include optional questions in Section B as the exam paper format will return to its pre-pandemic format, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced.

With this revised pattern, candidates will no longer have access to the optional questions and extra time that were added during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The optional part was introduced as a temporary step to address the issues caused by the pandemic. This measure continued till 2024.

In a public notice, NTA said, “All NEET (UG)-2005 aspirants are hereby informed that the question paper pattern and examination duration will revert to the pre-COVID format where there will not be any section B anymore.”

“Hence, there will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology), which will be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID.”

So, now the duration will be 180 minutes (three hours).

Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and regularly check the official NTA website https://www.nta.ac.in for further updates.

The NTA had earlier announced that the NEET-UG 2025 will be conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR) on a single day and in a single shift.

The date of the exam is yet to be announced.