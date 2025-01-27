Parents of R G Kar Medical College rape and murder victim seek justice for all involved, not just Sanjay Roy

The division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi has kept the judgement in the matter reserved for the time being and only after the judgement in the matter surfaces it will be clear whether both the petitions -- one by CBI and the other by the West Bengal government -- will be admitted, or any one of the two will be taken.

According to the counsel for the victim’s parents, Shamim Ahmed, the court will only decide on the petitions filed by CBI and the state government. He explained that the victim’s parents have been expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation in the matter by the CBI for a long time.

“Even a special court in Kolkata recently expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation. We are still maintaining that the names of the real brains behind the crime are yet to surface and hence we are not seeking the highest punishment for Sanjay Roy now,” he added.

Last week a special court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment. However, both the CBI and the state government approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the special court order and seeking the death penalty for the sole convict.