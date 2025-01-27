People in North East defy boycott call, celebrate Republic Day

GUWAHATI: Braving a boycott call given by some militant groups, people in the Northeast on Sunday went out in large numbers to celebrate the 76th Republic Day.

A loud explosion heard at a truck parking lot in Beharbari area on the outskirts of Guwahati, and an unattended bag found lying at the inter-state bus terminal nearby, triggered panic among people. However, reports of no untoward incidents were received.

The police dismissed the reports of blast. “There was a loud sound but no explosion. We are investigating it,” Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told this newspaper.