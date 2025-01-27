People in North East defy boycott call, celebrate Republic Day

GUWAHATI: Braving a boycott call given by some militant groups, people in the Northeast on Sunday went out in large numbers to celebrate the 76th Republic Day.
A loud explosion heard at a truck parking lot in Beharbari area on the outskirts of Guwahati, and an unattended bag found lying at the inter-state bus terminal nearby, triggered panic among people. However, reports of no untoward incidents were received.
The police dismissed the reports of blast. “There was a loud sound but no explosion. We are investigating it,” Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told this newspaper.
The Paresh Baruah faction of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) sent an email to the media, claiming responsibility for “blasts” at two places in Guwahati.
The outfit, in its message, said it had no intention to harm anyone but it wanted to send a message to people to not participate in Independence Day and Republic Day programmes in the future.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech said the government was developing infrastructure to turn Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar towns into cities. “Dibrugarh will have an Assembly complex by 2027 and will be Assam’s second capital. Tezpur will emerge as the cultural capital and will house a Raj Bhawan. Silchar will house a mini secretariat...,” Sarma said.
His Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh hoped the celebration marked the beginning of the return of permanent peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.
“On this historic day, as we commemorate the adoption of our glorious Constitution in 1950, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values and principles that define India—its unity, integrity, and vibrant spirit,” Singh posted on X.
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said, “Republic Day is a reminder of our collective commitment to democracy, equality, and progress. It’s a day to reflect on how far we’ve come and the work still ahead in building an inclusive and just society.” In his speech, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu expressed happiness that the decades-old insurgency issues in the state were resolved last year.