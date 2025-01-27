PM Modi to visit Bihar in February; 'Centre makes false promises in state to gain political mileage', accuses RJD

PATNA: Taking a jibe at Prime minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar next month, main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said on Monday that PM Modi will once again befool people of the state by making hollow promises as assembly elections are due later this year.

Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi and his cabinet colleagues will make a beeline as assembly elections are approaching.

"Every day, someone from the centre will visit the state and make false promises to people of the state to gain political mileage in the elections," he added.

Attacking BJP, Tejashwi, who is also RJD's chief ministerial face, said that everything promised during elections would be forgotten by the saffron party.

"They have nothing to do with the development of Bihar. They make tall claims during elections and everything is forgotten after the results are out," he told the media.

He, however, contended that the people of Bihar will not fall in the trap of their 'jumla' and give a befitting answer in the upcoming assembly elections.

"People of the state feel deceived by PM Modi and they will not allow themselves to be swayed by emotions this time. Whatever PM Modi promised earlier has proved hollow," he alleged.