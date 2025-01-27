PM Modi to visit Bihar in February; 'Centre makes false promises in state to gain political mileage', accuses RJD

PATNA: Taking a jibe at Prime minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar next month, main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said on Monday that PM Modi will once again befool people of the state by making hollow promises as assembly elections are due later this year.
Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi and his cabinet colleagues will make a beeline as assembly elections are approaching.
"Every day, someone from the centre will visit the state and make false promises to people of the state to gain political mileage in the elections," he added.
Attacking BJP, Tejashwi, who is also RJD's chief ministerial face, said that everything promised during elections would be forgotten by the saffron party.
"They have nothing to do with the development of Bihar. They make tall claims during elections and everything is forgotten after the results are out," he told the media.
He, however, contended that the people of Bihar will not fall in the trap of their 'jumla' and give a befitting answer in the upcoming assembly elections.
"People of the state feel deceived by PM Modi and they will not allow themselves to be swayed by emotions this time. Whatever PM Modi promised earlier has proved hollow," he alleged.
Tejashwi said that if PM Modi has affection and love for the people of Bihar, he should first accord central university status to Patna University and give special category status to the state. "Will these things he do for the benefit of people of Bihar?" he asked.
Echoing similar views, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that PM Modi will again talk about Bihar and its people as elections are to be held in October-November this year.
"He will talk about Bihari's luscious 'Litti Chokha' and 'Chhath' festival but will not deliver anything," he alleged.Tiwari claimed that PM Modi will return empty handed as people of the state have already understood his political gimmicks.
He also slammed the NDA government at the centre for its stand on the Waqf Board issue.
Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Bhagalpur on February 24 to offer mega schemes to the farmers of the state. On that day, PM Modi will transfer Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna money to the accounts of farmers.
Preparations for the PM's visit, the first in the new year, have already started in Bhagalpur.
Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who was here to attend the 101th birth anniversary celebration of social leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on Friday, informed the media that PM Modi will visit Bhagalpur on February 24 to distribute PM Kishan Nidhi among farmers.
Chauhan also held a meeting with Bihar deputy chief ministers--Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior leaders of the party on PM's proposed visit.
Meanwhile, RJD MP from Patliputra Misa Bharti exuded confidence that the opposition 'INDIA' bloc will form the next government in Bihar. "RJD and INDIA bloc stand with people of Bihar while addressing issues like inflation, unemployment and providing government jobs," she said.
On the other hand, BJP leaders defended PM Modi saying that the opposition has no issues to raise ahead of the assembly elections. "They are trying to divert the people's attention from state's development during the NDA rule and achievements of the NDA government both at the centre and in the state," BJP leader Rakesh Kumar said.