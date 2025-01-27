Political blame game in Punjab after Ambedkar statue was vandalised

CHANDIGARH: A youth vandalized the statue of BR Ambedkar, located on Heritage Street, a few metres from Kotwali police station, on Sunday triggering a political slugfest in the state.

Soon after the incident, people belonging to the Dalit community assembled on the spot and protested raising slogans against the police for failing to avert the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh Walia and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

The Dalit organisations also called for a bandh in the city.

Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla and former cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka, both Congress leaders, cleaned the statue on Monday with milk and water.

Aujla called for immediate intervention from the Punjab government and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

He accused the Punjab government for its failure to avert such an incident and also blamed the government for not calling a cabinet meeting.

"The AAP government considers Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Bhim Rao Ambedkar as idols. But, today there is no answer to this cowardice act," Aujla said.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the "attempt" to desecrate the statue.

"I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Heritage Street on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let’s stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society,” he said.

In a message posted on social media, BJP leader Vijay Sampla said that the statue was situated in the ‘galliara (open walled space/corridor)’ leading to Golden Temple and hence the SGPC and Akal Takht jathedar should also issue a clarification.

Taking strong exception to Sampla's statement, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary Partap Singh said, "the statue is not situated in the galliara of golden temple. It is near the partition museum and Kotwali police station, where the responsibility to protect it totally lies with the government and administration. Though the galliara also comes under the jurisdiction and control of the government, the statue is nearly one kilometer from the shrine. So, it is totally unfair for Sampla to link this incident to the golden temple.”

"The Sikh institution gives due respect to Dr Ambedkar and strongly condemns the vandalism, but creating confusion in the community by linking this incident to golden temple is condemnable. Such baseless statements are unfair,’’ he said and added that Sampla should withdraw his statement so that confusion ends.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that exemplary punishment will be ensured to the accused in the case.

He urged the people to exercise restraint and cautioned that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in the state. "The evil designs of anti-Punjab forces to create communal strife will be nipped in bud," he added.