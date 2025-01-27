Respecting differences key to living in peace: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Diversity is natural and differences should be respected, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.
Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Bhagwat emphasised the need to ensure equal opportunities for all to thrive in society.
“No one should be suppressed, and everyone should get an opportunity to grow. Cohesion is the key to living in harmony,” he said.
Bhagwat said diversity is India’s strength and should be embraced. “Clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other. If you want to live, it should be a cohesive living. You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble,” he said.
The RSS chief also underlined the need for combining knowledge with dedication in all endeavours and efforts while working for the nation and society together.
He urged citizens to recognise their collective responsibility toward the nation. “You cannot outsource or contract it to anyone else,” he said.