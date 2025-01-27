Respecting differences key to living in peace: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Diversity is natural and differences should be respected, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Bhagwat emphasised the need to ensure equal opportunities for all to thrive in society.

“No one should be suppressed, and everyone should get an opportunity to grow. Cohesion is the key to living in harmony,” he said.