Sanitation worker unfurls tricolour in Jamtara district

RANCHI: For the past 25 years, only members of underprivileged sections of society have had the opportunity to unfurl the flag at Patel Chowk in Jamtara. This tradition continued this year, as Vandana Devi, a local municipality sweeper, had the honour of hoisting the flag in front of the community.

Describing it as the best moment of her life, Vandana Devi said, “It was an honour for a sweeper like me to unfurl the flag before the people I serve. I never thought I would get this chance.”

As per Rejendra Raut, the President of Patal Seve Sangh who initiated this tradition, it all began 25 years ago. On August 15, 1999, he took a rickshaw to the flag hoisting site in Jamtara. During the ride, he asked the rickshaw puller if he had ever witnessed the national festival. The puller replied that such events were not meant for the poor.