Sanitation worker unfurls tricolour in Jamtara district
RANCHI: For the past 25 years, only members of underprivileged sections of society have had the opportunity to unfurl the flag at Patel Chowk in Jamtara. This tradition continued this year, as Vandana Devi, a local municipality sweeper, had the honour of hoisting the flag in front of the community.
Describing it as the best moment of her life, Vandana Devi said, “It was an honour for a sweeper like me to unfurl the flag before the people I serve. I never thought I would get this chance.”
As per Rejendra Raut, the President of Patal Seve Sangh who initiated this tradition, it all began 25 years ago. On August 15, 1999, he took a rickshaw to the flag hoisting site in Jamtara. During the ride, he asked the rickshaw puller if he had ever witnessed the national festival. The puller replied that such events were not meant for the poor.
Shocked by this response, Raut decided he would do something about it. With no income at the time, he started saving money and managed to collect Rs 245 by Republic Day. He invited the same rickshaw puller to unfurl the flag, gave him Rs 10 to buy soap, and asked him to come in clean clothes.
Raut also invited others from the community without informing them that a rickshaw puller would be hoisting the flag. On January 26, 2000, the rickshaw puller, Bunda Bauri, unfurled the flag for the first time. Since then, Raut has continued to invite individuals from underprivileged backgrounds to hoist the flag on each Independence and Republic Day.
Only teetotallers and parents of school-going children are given this opportunity on these occasions. Initially, people opposed his initiative, but over time they have come to appreciate it. Another member of Patel Seva Sangh, Pradeep Raut, informed that since this is the silver jubilee of the initiative, a woman was given an opportunity for the first time. Primary objective of this initiative is to stimulate patriotism and national sentiments.