SC to name independent observer for Chandigarh mayoral polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would name an independent observer for the Chandigarh mayoral election to be conducted on January 30.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order without naming the observer and said the entire election process should be conducted in his presence and duly videographed.

It said the Chandigarh administration would pay an honorarium to the independent observer.

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh, appearing for incumbent mayor Kuldeep Kumar suggested a retired high court judge could be appointed as the independent observer.