ThinkEdu 2025: Educators highlight need for mental resilience among youth in medical, engineering fields

At the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, educators emphasised the need for rethinking education in medicine and engineering centred around the importance of mental resilience and adaptability.

Speaking at the panel discussion on ‘Doctors and Engineers: Their Role in Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Director of SASTRA University, and Dr K Sivaprasad, Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, stressed the need to integrate mental preparedness and real-world training into education systems to build a skilled and resilient workforce.

Dr Sivaprasad drew attention to the growing focus on mental health during college placements.

Addressing the employability crisis among engineers, he said, “The final decision is not up to the HR or technical evaluation but is determined by the psychologist. The mental state of the candidate drives their employability. They ask me to suggest a candidate—not a rank holder or high scorer, but someone who can work effectively in their company.”

Dr Seshayyan also echoed his views, adding that gaps in medical education can be bridged by building on mental resilience of the younger generations.

“This has to be done at the school level and not at the higher education level,” she added.