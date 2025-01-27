Uttarakhand political turmoil: Ex-BJP MLA 'Champion' arrested after violent attack on rival's home

DEHRADUN: Haridwar witnessed a dramatic escalation of political tensions on Saturday following the local body election results, as former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' allegedly attacked the residence of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar. The incident underscores the intense rivalries often ignited by electoral outcomes.

According to witnesses and video footage, 'Champion' arrived at the scene with his supporters, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control, prompting police intervention. Kunwar Pranav Singh was taken into custody following the altercation. In a surprising turn of events, Umesh Kumar was also detained for allegedly orchestrating a retaliatory attack on 'Champion’s' office.

Images from the violent clash revealed 'Champion' discharging a firearm, with multiple rounds reportedly fired at the MLA’s office. A local official described the incident as a grave escalation in political hostilities, emphasizing the urgent need for decisive measures to restore order. Senior Superintendent of Police Paraminder Dobal announced that authorities have recommended the cancellation of firearm licenses for both leaders and the revocation of their security details.

The feud between the two political figures, stemming from a long-standing rivalry in the Khanpur constituency, has been simmering for months. Both leaders have exchanged heated remarks on social media, with tensions reaching a breaking point last weekend.

On Saturday night, Umesh Kumar and his supporters confronted 'Champion' outside his camp office and the Landhaura Mahal, leading to violent clashes. Video footage of the altercation has since surfaced, intensifying public scrutiny of the incident.

The unrest has spread across Haridwar district, including Roorkee, as supporters of both leaders mobilize in large numbers. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to maintain order, with traffic on the Kanvad Patri Road completely halted due to its proximity to the residences of the two rivals. A police spokesperson confirmed that steps are being taken to prevent crowds from approaching 'Champion’s' residence.

Meanwhile, a significant number of Umesh Kumar’s supporters are reportedly making their way to Roorkee from Khanpur, further complicating efforts to contain the volatile situation. A local police officer expressed concerns over the growing unrest, admitting that the situation is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with efforts underway to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy in the region.