'Will poverty end by taking dip in Ganga?': Kharge slams BJP leaders for 'exploiting poor in name of religion'

MHOW: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked if poverty could be ended by taking a dip in the Ganga, alleging that BJP leaders were competing to take a dip for the cameras.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in this Madhya Pradesh town, Kharge said BJP leaders kept taking dips till it appeared good on camera, even as he asserted that was not questioning anyone's faith.

He also extended his apology if anyone was hurt by his comment.

"Don't fall into the trap of false promises of (Narendra) Modi. Is poverty ended by taking a dip in the Ganga? Does it fill your stomach? I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith)'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise," Kharge said.

"But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," the Congress chief said.