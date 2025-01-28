AAP MP Raghav Chadha urges government action against high airfare to Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP of Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the steep hike in airfare to Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, calling it an exploitation of faith by airlines.

He claimed that the ticket prices have surged from Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs. 60,000 and urged the union government to intervene and cap flight prices or ensure affordable travel options for devotees attending this sacred event.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "For Sanatan Dharma followers, the Maha Kumbh is the ultimate celebration of faith and spirituality. After 144 years, this sacred festival is being held in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees from across India and the world who wish to bathe, meditate, and engage in spiritual practices. However, it is shocking that airlines have turned this holy event into a profiteering opportunity.”