AAP MP Raghav Chadha urges government action against high airfare to Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh
CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP of Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the steep hike in airfare to Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, calling it an exploitation of faith by airlines.
He claimed that the ticket prices have surged from Rs 5,000 to as high as Rs. 60,000 and urged the union government to intervene and cap flight prices or ensure affordable travel options for devotees attending this sacred event.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "For Sanatan Dharma followers, the Maha Kumbh is the ultimate celebration of faith and spirituality. After 144 years, this sacred festival is being held in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees from across India and the world who wish to bathe, meditate, and engage in spiritual practices. However, it is shocking that airlines have turned this holy event into a profiteering opportunity.”
Drawing attention to the steep hike in airfare, Chadha claimed, "Flights to Prayagraj, which normally cost between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000, are now being sold for an outrageous Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000."
"This blatant profiteering by airlines is unacceptable and unfair to devotees who simply want to participate in this pious event. On behalf of all pilgrims, I urge the government to intervene and introduce economical flight options to devotees or introduce a price cap for these flights," he added.
Referring to past successes in addressing travel-related issues, Chadha said how when an issue of overpriced food at airports came up in Parliament, the government listened and ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ was introduced for passengers. "Similarly, I hope that our appeal today will reach the government, and airlines will be directed to provide reasonably priced flights for pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh.”