AC explosion in Kutch claims lives of father and daughter

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic incident that unfolded early on Tuesday morning in Mundra Town, Kutch, a devastating fire triggered by a suspected air conditioner explosion claimed the lives of two people and left one person critically injured. The incident occurred around 5 AM in the Suryanagar society, where emergency services responded to distress calls reporting a major fire outbreak.

Ravi Kumar Rameshwar Rai, 41, and his two-year-old daughter Jahnvi lost their lives in the catastrophic blaze that engulfed their first-floor residence. Rai's wife, Kavita, in her mid-30s, sustained severe burns covering approximately 70% of her body and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mundra, where she remains in critical condition.