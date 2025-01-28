At Congress’s Jai Samvidhan rally, Rahul takes on BJP for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar

BHOPAL: Cantonment town Mhow, which houses the birthplace of Indian Constitution’s architect Dr BR Ambedkar in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, on Monday hosted the opposition Congress’s second Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan mega rally.

While the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of insulting Dr Ambedkar and the country’s Constitution with the January 13 “true independence” remarks, the Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over his December 16 remarks about Dr Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

On a day when Amit Shah took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of three sacred rivers) in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in UP’s Prayagraj, the Congress president, without taking names, questioned, “Can taking dips in the Ganga river remove poverty?”