At Congress’s Jai Samvidhan rally, Rahul takes on BJP for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar

BHOPAL: Cantonment town Mhow, which houses the birthplace of Indian Constitution’s architect Dr BR Ambedkar in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, on Monday hosted the opposition Congress’s second Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan mega rally.
While the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of insulting Dr Ambedkar and the country’s Constitution with the January 13 “true independence” remarks, the Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over his December 16 remarks about Dr Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.
On a day when Amit Shah took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of three sacred rivers) in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in UP’s Prayagraj, the Congress president, without taking names, questioned, “Can taking dips in the Ganga river remove poverty?”
Addressing the rally in Mhow, around 50 km from Indore city, Gandhi said, “This is an ideological battle between the Congress and the RSS-BJP. While the Congress believes in the country’s Constitution and is fighting for it, the BJP-RSS is against it.”
Accusing Bhagwat of attacking the country’s independence and Constitution with his January 13 “true independence” remarks, Gandhi said, “Always remember the day our Constitution is destroyed, there will be nothing left for poor, Dalits, tribals and backward sections in the country.”
“Bhagwat Ji said that the present Constitution has nothing to do with attaining independence, as the real independence was ushered in only after Modi Ji came. This amounts to an insult of Dr BR Ambedkar and a direct attack on the Constitution,” he added.