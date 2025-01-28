Bihar college students expelled for making reels in examination hall

PATNA: A girl examinee filming a reel in the examination hall and that too during the examination, sounds interesting. The unusual incident took place at a college in Bihar's Samastipur district. The vice chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, initiated disciplinary action against the girl examinee Kalpana Kumari and expelled her from the examination.

She has also been debarred from taking the examination for two consecutive terms. Not only that, another examinee Kundan Kumar has been punished for helping Kalpana in making the reels inside the examination hall. "Both the examinees have been expelled from examination on the directive of the vice-chancellor," a senior teacher of Samastipur College said.

The matter came to the notice of the vice chancellor when the reel made during the examination at Samastipur College went viral on social media. The vice chancellor reprimanded the college administration for lapses on its part and warned of action if such things happened again.