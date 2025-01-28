BJP emerges richest party with Rs 7113-crore fund balance, Congress has Rs 857 crore: EC data

NEW DELHI: The BJP, which claims itself as the biggest political party in the world, has a whopping cash and bank balance of Rs 7,113.80 crore against the principal opposition Congress party's Rs 857.15 crore as on March 31, 2024, according to figures provided to the Election Commission.

The BJP spent as much as 1,754.06 crore during 2023-24 when Lok Sabha elections were announced, a whopping 60 per cent rise than Rs 1,092 crore spent in 2022-23.

In comparison, the Congress spent as much as Rs 619.67 crore during 2023-24, against Rs 192.56 crore in 2022-23.

The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, 2024.

According to the figures provided to the EC in their annual audit reports, the BJP has received voluntary contributions through the now banned electoral bonds of Rs 1,685.69 crore during 2023-24, against Rs 1294.15 crore in the previous year.

The ruling party has also shown having received other contributions to the tune of Rs 2,042.75 crore during the year, against Rs 648.42 crore in the previous year 2022-23.

In its audit report to the EC, the Congress has shown having received total contributions of Rs 1,225.11 crore during 2023-24, including Rs 1129.67 crore through grants, donations and contributions.

This also includes Rs 828.36 crore received through electronic bonds during the year ended March 31, 2024, which have now been banned by the Supreme Court.