BJP will come to power with 2/3rd majority in Delhi: Baijayant Panda

BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda predicts that the party will come to power with a two-thirds majority, asserting that people want ‘double-engine’ and ‘conflict-free’ governance in the national capital.

He tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that there is widespread public resentment against AAP over lack of development and unfulfilled promises.

Excerpts:

How is the josh (enthusiasm)?

The josh is exceptionally high. You can see it in the mood of our karyakartas (workers). There is severe anti-incumbency against the ruling ‘AAPda’ (disaster). Ten years and three elections of false promises on roads, public transport, Yamuna, drinking water, or improvement in slum areas have exposed ‘AAPda’. Public anger is immense. The people feel they have given chances to Congress and AAP. The mood has inspired our workers and created enthusiasm among people. Delhi wants to become ‘AAPda-mukt’ and bloom under BJP’s lotus, as PM Modi has guaranteed development.

Can the BJP replicate its success in Odisha and come to power in Delhi after 27 years?

Our prospect is significant this time. People have tried Congress and AAP, but both failed to deliver. They have decided to change the ‘AAPda’ and give BJP a chance. As in Odisha, where regional parties dominated, BJP’s focus on performance and fulfilling promises will bring change in Delhi. There’s an old saying, “You can fool all the people some of the time, some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” The people of Delhi now want BJP to form the government.