BJP will come to power with 2/3rd majority in Delhi: Baijayant Panda

BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda predicts that the party will come to power with a two-thirds majority, asserting that people want ‘double-engine’ and ‘conflict-free’ governance in the national capital.
He tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that there is widespread public resentment against AAP over lack of development and unfulfilled promises.
Excerpts:
How is the josh (enthusiasm)?
The josh is exceptionally high. You can see it in the mood of our karyakartas (workers). There is severe anti-incumbency against the ruling ‘AAPda’ (disaster). Ten years and three elections of false promises on roads, public transport, Yamuna, drinking water, or improvement in slum areas have exposed ‘AAPda’. Public anger is immense. The people feel they have given chances to Congress and AAP. The mood has inspired our workers and created enthusiasm among people. Delhi wants to become ‘AAPda-mukt’ and bloom under BJP’s lotus, as PM Modi has guaranteed development.
Can the BJP replicate its success in Odisha and come to power in Delhi after 27 years?
Our prospect is significant this time. People have tried Congress and AAP, but both failed to deliver. They have decided to change the ‘AAPda’ and give BJP a chance. As in Odisha, where regional parties dominated, BJP’s focus on performance and fulfilling promises will bring change in Delhi. There’s an old saying, “You can fool all the people some of the time, some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” The people of Delhi now want BJP to form the government.
How many seats are BJP likely to win?
I don’t want to quote a number, but the response from various sections — slums, businesspeople, the middle class, auto drivers, and women — is overwhelming. People have seen the country progress under PM Modi. Delhi hasn’t kept pace under ‘AAPda’. Feedback suggests the BJP will win comfortably with two-thirds majority.
AAP says BJP doesn’t have a face to match Arvind Kejriwal’s stature…
The situation is precisely the opposite. The ‘AAPda’ has no face as almost all of their leaders face corruption charges, with strict bail conditions preventing Kejriwal from functioning as CM. Classroom, medical and other scams have exposed the AAP leadership. The BJP believes in collective leadership; any hardworking worker can rise to the top. Once a tea seller, PM Modi is now the world’s most popular leader.
How does BJP’s manifesto differ from that of AAP?
Unlike AAP’s, which remain largely unimplemented, we always fulfil ours. Our manifesto ensures corruption-free, inclusive development, while AAP’s lacks intent and integrity.
The AAP accuses the BJP of blocking Central funds and targeting its leaders through agencies.
Their allegations are baseless. Their leaders spent months in jail because of court decisions. Now, bail isn’t denied unless there is clear evidence of corruption and money trails. Look at the CAG report, which BJP has not prepared. The AAP, not the BJP, has committed the scams in the capital. AAP leaders have a habit of doing drama and blaming others.
Your view on PM Modi’s frequent visits to Odisha?
PM Modi fulfils his promises. His visits to Odisha reflect his commitment to neglected regions. Like the Northeast, which saw tremendous development under his leadership, Odisha is witnessing similar progress. His visits ensure accountability and ensure developments in the state.
The delay in electing the Odisha BJP chief has raised questions.
There’s no delay. BJP’s grassroots process requires elections from district to state levels before the national president’s election. In Odisha, district president results have recently been finalised, and the state president will follow soon.
What is your view on the ‘One Nation One Election’?
It is key to governance. Frequent elections hinder administrative focus. The Waqf Bill and UCC align with constitutional principles.