Chhaava director Laxman Utekar says dance scenes to be cut

MUMBAI: After Hindi film ‘Chhaava’ based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj landed in a controversy with people objecting to a Lezim dance sequence involving the warrior-king and Maharani Yesubai, director Laxman Utekar on Monday decided to delete the scenes.

Amid the row, Utekar met MNS president Raj Thackeray and decided to delete the dance sequence. “Lezim is a traditional Maharashtrian dance… but, yes, we have decided to delete the dance sequence because of the public sentiments,” Utekar said, adding he had no intentions to hurt anyone.

Later, state Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, who had objected to the dance sequence, welcomed the decision.

“The controversy over the dance sequence in the film Chhava is now coming to an end... the producers and directors of the film have removed the dance sequence,” said Samant. Sambhaji Maharaj is the son of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film is slated to be released on February 14.