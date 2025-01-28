Colonial-era education system is major cause of societal tensions in India: Arif Mohammed at ThinkEdu 2025

He further said that the Indian education system teaches you about the divinity of mankind and fosters an attitude where one views others as an extension of oneself.

"You recognize that the same divine which in the form of spirit, dwells in you, dwells in the other person. If we learn this lesson, if we internalize it and we recognize the divinity of the other person, will it ever be possible for me to put my foot on the foot of the other person," added Khan.

When asked if the current education system, inherited from colonial rule, is the reason for the current division in our society, Khan replied: "Before blaming others, we need to blame ourselves. The colonial rule is not there anymore but why have we continued with the same system and not changed it."

Khan further added that every culture in the world was defined either by race, language, faith and belief. However, Indian thought leaders had rejected all these characteristics which are variable and alienable, and that is why Indian culture and civilization was defined by Atma (Soul). He quoted various sholaks to make his point clear.

When asked if he favors no appeasement to anybody policy, he said whenever you try to give special rights or privileges then the essence of democracy will be distorted. "There is hardly any difference between inequality, practicing discrimination and giving special rights," said Khan.

"In a democracy, you distort the whole thing the moment the concept of equality is compromised; the moment the law upholding the law is compromised. You invite problems for yourself. You actually do not even help those. They only become the focus of anger by others," he added.