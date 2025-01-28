Colonial-era education system is major cause of societal tensions in India: Arif Mohammed at ThinkEdu 2025

CHENNAI: Indian education concept is not merely a source of empowerment, but more importantly, it is the source of liberation, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Tuesday.
Speaking on the second day of the 13th Think Edu Conclave on the topic 'Role of morality in Indian Education', Khan said the western concept of education is about empowerment of the individual and society, while the Indian education concept focuses more on liberation of the individual.
In a conversation with TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Khan stated that one of the major reasons for the current state of affairs and societal tensions in the nation is the continued reliance on the education system adopted during the colonial period.
Khan highlighted that growth of knowledge must be accompanied by growth of wisdom. He said that no matter how learned a person may be, if they lack ethical and moral values, they may easily degenerate into a brute.
When asked if India has become more divided than ever, he replied, "I don't think today India is more divided than it was ever, but this impression is definitely because our education system is divorced from the definition or from the perspective of the Indian thought leaders."
Khan stressed that we consider education primarily as a means of self-improvement or empowerment, but the crucial aspect of how to use the power gained through education is missing from our system.
He said this is because we continue to pursue the same system that we had adopted during the colonia era. "For the first time, under the new education policy (NEP) we have talked about the Indian knowledge system," said Khan.
He further said that the Indian education system teaches you about the divinity of mankind and fosters an attitude where one views others as an extension of oneself.
"You recognize that the same divine which in the form of spirit, dwells in you, dwells in the other person. If we learn this lesson, if we internalize it and we recognize the divinity of the other person, will it ever be possible for me to put my foot on the foot of the other person," added Khan.
When asked if the current education system, inherited from colonial rule, is the reason for the current division in our society, Khan replied: "Before blaming others, we need to blame ourselves. The colonial rule is not there anymore but why have we continued with the same system and not changed it."
Khan further added that every culture in the world was defined either by race, language, faith and belief. However, Indian thought leaders had rejected all these characteristics which are variable and alienable, and that is why Indian culture and civilization was defined by Atma (Soul). He quoted various sholaks to make his point clear.
When asked if he favors no appeasement to anybody policy, he said whenever you try to give special rights or privileges then the essence of democracy will be distorted. "There is hardly any difference between inequality, practicing discrimination and giving special rights," said Khan.
"In a democracy, you distort the whole thing the moment the concept of equality is compromised; the moment the law upholding the law is compromised. You invite problems for yourself. You actually do not even help those. They only become the focus of anger by others," he added.