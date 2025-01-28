Dehradun Diary: Landslide blocks highway, several left stranded

Landslide blocks highway, several left stranded

A sudden landslide near Khirchana on the Pithoragarh-Dharachula highway caused significant disruptions with debris and boulders blocking the road. This highway is a crucial route for daily commuters, facilitating access to popular tourist destinations such as Adi Kailash, Narayan Ashram, and Munsiyari. Over 150 vehicles and more than 400 passengers found themselves stranded. According to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spokesperson, “On receiving an information, we promptly dispatched a JCB to clear the road.” After three hours of efforts, the traffic was restored.

52 girls to become ‘Drone Didis’, get special training

Fifty-two girls from the marginalised communities are undergoing specialised training to become skilled drone operators. The training camp, organised by the Youth Welfare and Provincial Defense Force Directorate, provides instruction on drone operation, assembly, disassembly, and repair. Minister Rekha Arya inspected the camp and shared that the participants were selected from various districts, including Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, and Champawat. “The aim is to equip these girls with skills to enhance their career prospects,” she stated.

Ex-MLA ‘Champion’ sent to jail, Umesh gets bail

Amid rising tensions and territorial dispute in Uttarakhand, former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The arrest follows his heated argument with Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, who was also presented in court on Monday. Rinku Verma, the in-charge joint inspector of prosecution in Haridwar, stated that the arrest was necessary due to the sensitive nature of the situation. There was a heavy police deployment outside the court to maintain order and ensure public safety. During the same court proceedings, MLA Umesh Kumar was granted bail following a brief hearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

