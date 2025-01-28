Doctors plan to taper atropine doses as all 11 patients of mysterious illness show improvement

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the condition of all 11 patients of the mysterious illness admitted to the GMC Rajouri, doctors are considering tapering the doses of Atropine, the anti-poison medicine that has proven to be a game-changer in fighting the mysterious illness in Badal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district.

Principal of GMC Rajouri, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, told TNIE that the doctors at the hospital are now planning to reduce the Atropine doses for the patients.

"All 11 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital are now clinically stable after being administered Atropine, which is used to treat organophosphorus group poisons and increase heart rate," he said.

The 11 patients were admitted to the hospital on 20, 21, and 22 January.