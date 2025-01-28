Drug trafficking network unearthed, two suspected narcotic dealers held in JK

SRINAGAR: A major inter-state drug trafficking network has been dismantled and two narcotic dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh arrested, police said here on Tuesday.

"This breakthrough underscores the police's commitment in combating the drug menace," a police official said.

Based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers, the official said.

He said a Srinagar police team conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police.

"Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on a day later in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody," the official added.