Eurasian curlew, brown-winged kingfisher among 31,936 avian visitors spotted at Sundarban Bird Festival

Compared to last year's festival, which ran from January 17 to 20 and saw 145 species and 8,776 birds, this year's sightings were significantly higher. Last year’s birdwatching was impacted by poor weather conditions, with rain and clouds affecting visibility. This year, however, better weather conditions and an improved habitat contributed to the record number of sightings. "The mudflats are generally free from biotic interference, and the mild winter has also played a role in the increased sightings," said a forest official about the four day festival that ended on January 26.

The Sunderbans, located at the crossroads of two major avian flyways—Central Asian and East Asian and Australasian—serve as a crucial stopover for birds during their winter migration. Jones explained that this region plays a vital role in the foraging and breeding habits of migrating birds.

Notable migratory species spotted include the great knot, red knot, godwit, sanderling, and common crane. Some rare and endangered migratory birds, such as the Eurasian oystercatcher and Nordmann’s greenshank, one of the most endangered shorebirds in the world, have also been observed in recent years.

Some 12 threatened species were photographed, including the Eurasian curlew, brown-winged kingfisher, lesser sand plover, and common redshank.

The teams recorded the highest number of species in the Matla range of South 24-Parganas, with 108 species, followed by Kalas, which recorded 95 species. Four experts guided the teams throughout the event, which included an orientation session on the first day and a final bird report published on January 26.