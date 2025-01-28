Gujarat government procures groundnuts, soybeans at Minimum Support Price

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat state government has executed a massive procurement of Kharif crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), led by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel.

The state secured 10 lakh metric tonnes of groundnuts from 2.98 lakh farmers and 51,000 metric tonnes of soybeans from 20,000 farmers. An impressive Rs 5,172 crore has already been disbursed to 2.32 lakh groundnut farmers, with Rs 210 crore reaching 17,000 soybean farmers.

Groundnut cultivation soared this year, covering a record 18.80 lakh hectares, marking an increase of 2.5 lakh hectares over the previous year. With an MSP of Rs 6,783 per quintal as per a central government notification, Gujarat registered 3.72 lakh groundnut farmers for sale.