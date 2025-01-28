Gujarat government procures groundnuts, soybeans at Minimum Support Price
AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat state government has executed a massive procurement of Kharif crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), led by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel.
The state secured 10 lakh metric tonnes of groundnuts from 2.98 lakh farmers and 51,000 metric tonnes of soybeans from 20,000 farmers. An impressive Rs 5,172 crore has already been disbursed to 2.32 lakh groundnut farmers, with Rs 210 crore reaching 17,000 soybean farmers.
Groundnut cultivation soared this year, covering a record 18.80 lakh hectares, marking an increase of 2.5 lakh hectares over the previous year. With an MSP of Rs 6,783 per quintal as per a central government notification, Gujarat registered 3.72 lakh groundnut farmers for sale.
The government procured 10 lakh metric tonnes of groundnuts, valued at over Rs 6,700 crore, from 2.98 lakh farmers across 197 procurement centres, disbursing Rs 5,172 crore to 2.32 lakh farmers.
Soybeans, priced at an MSP of Rs 4,892 per quintal, saw 24,800 farmers registering for sales. The state managed to secure 51,400 metric tonnes of soybeans worth Rs 252 crore from 20,500 farmers across 88 procurement centres, disbursing Rs 210 crore to 17,000 farmers.
The procurement of Kharif crops in various talukas has been completed, with the remaining to be finalized by February 8.