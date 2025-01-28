Gunfire incident at MLA's residence on Republic Day triggers High Court intervention in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic turn of events, the gunfire incident involving former MLA Pranav Singh Champion at the residence of independent MLA Umesh Kumar in the Khanpur area of Haridwar on Republic Day has escalated to the Uttarakhand High Court.

The court's Winter Vacation Bench has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, labelling the incident as detrimental to the state's image. "This kind of behaviour tarnishes the reputation of our state," the bench remarked.

In response to the seriousness of the situation, the court has summoned Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to appear virtually for further proceedings.

A verbal altercation between former MLA Pranav Singh Champion and independent MLA Umesh Kumar spiralled out of control at Kumar's residence in the Khanpur area of Haridwar on Republic Day.

Reports indicate that Champion, armed and accompanied by several supporters, arrived at Kumar's residence and openly used abusive language while firing multiple rounds into the air.

Prior to this escalation, tensions had already flared when Umesh Kumar confronted Champion at his residence after being verbally insulted. "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable," Kumar remarked, expressing his frustration over the incident. The situation has raised serious concerns regarding safety and decorum among elected representatives in the region.