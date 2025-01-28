Indian Army to induct indigenous drones to enhance operational capabilities

NEW DELHI: A private Indian company, IG Drones, has bagged a "significant contract" from the Indian Army which will require the supply of VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and FPV (First-Person View) drones. As per the company these drones are indigenously manufactured, with no Chinese components.

As per an IG Drones company official the deal was finalised in the second week of January and the complete delivery of both types of drones to the Indian Army has to be done in a month. He did not give both the drones' quantities and project costs.

"The decision to prioritise domestically developed drone technology comes at a time when the Indian Army faces mounting security threats along international borders. Recent incidents, such as the hijacking of an Indian Army drone near the Pakistan border, have underscored the urgent need for reliable, indigenously manufactured platforms free from Chinese-origin components, which could compromise national security," IG Drones said in a statement on Tuesday.